Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 85,000 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Tredegar makes up approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Tredegar worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tredegar by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

