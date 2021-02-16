Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 9,113 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

