Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 92,990 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92,990 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of InfuSystem worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

