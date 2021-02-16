Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SJW Group worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

