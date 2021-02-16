Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Stoneridge worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 370,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 117,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRI opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

