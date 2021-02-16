Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Stoneridge worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

