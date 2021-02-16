Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Calavo Growers worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

