Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is JNB Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.