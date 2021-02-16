Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.84. 46,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

