Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,155.00

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,155.00 and last traded at $1,155.00, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,119.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $860.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $230,547. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $5,534,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.