Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DEI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

