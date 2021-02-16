Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $190.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

