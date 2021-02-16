Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

SKX stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

