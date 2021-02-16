Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,302,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $325.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

