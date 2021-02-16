Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.