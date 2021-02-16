Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.