Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.90 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Essent Group worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

