Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,547 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of BRX opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

