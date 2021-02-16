Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.