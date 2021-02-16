Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Omnicell stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

