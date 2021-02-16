Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.