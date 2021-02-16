Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.17 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $34,367,000. AJO LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,125,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

