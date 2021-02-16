Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.