Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 243.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

TPX opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

