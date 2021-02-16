Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

