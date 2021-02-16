Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

