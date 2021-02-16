Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 19,552 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

