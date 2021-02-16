Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of NCR worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,079,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NCR opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

