Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,511 shares of company stock worth $8,047,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

