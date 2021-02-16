Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

