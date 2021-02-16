Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,751 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 615,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 452,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

