Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,968 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

