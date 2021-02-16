Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,014 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.