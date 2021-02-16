Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 21,398 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

JHG opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

