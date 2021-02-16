Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,443 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 682,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

