Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 26,320 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,410,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,385 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,049,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

