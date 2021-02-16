Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,837 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

