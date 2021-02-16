Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

