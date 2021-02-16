Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,458 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

