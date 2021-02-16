Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,566 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

