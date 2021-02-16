Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,917 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cerner by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

