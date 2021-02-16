Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 460 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.