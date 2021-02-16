Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,030 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

