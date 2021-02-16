Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,385 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

