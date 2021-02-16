Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,180 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EME stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $101.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

