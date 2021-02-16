Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,347 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

