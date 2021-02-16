Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,638 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

