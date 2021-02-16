Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,770 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of YETI worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 41,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,409,021.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,761 shares of company stock valued at $11,656,381. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

