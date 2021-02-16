Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,921 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,702.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

