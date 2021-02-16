Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $4.36 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

